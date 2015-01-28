BRIEF-Global Cosmed FY net result swings to loss of 5.6 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Saturday that its FY 2016 revenue was 313.0 million zlotys ($80.96 million) versus 226.7 million zlotys a year ago
Jan 28 Oriola-KD Oyj :
* Recommendation by the nomination committee of Oriola-KD corporation concerning the board of directors to be elected by the 2015 annual general meeting
* Anssi Vanjoki would be elected as Chairman of Board of Directors
* Nomination committee has assessed all candidates to Board of Directors to be independent of company and its major shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Saturday that its FY 2016 revenue was 313.0 million zlotys ($80.96 million) versus 226.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 revenue of 45.95 billion roubles ($806.85 million) versus 31.89 billion roubles year ago