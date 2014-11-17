(Adds Oriola CEO and share reaction)

MOSCOW Nov 17 Russian Pharmacy Chain 36.6 is in talks to acquire the Russian unit of Finnish drug retail and wholesale company Oriola-KD, a source familiar with the talks said on Monday.

The source said the potential deal could be valued at up to $150 million.

Russia's anti-monopoly service said it had received a request from Pharmacy Chain 36.6 to clear the acquisition of Oriola-KD's assets and that it would review its application by Jan. 15. It did not give further details.

Oriola-KD said last month it was considering selling its Russian operations after taking a $100 million impairment charge in June due to weaker growth prospects in the country.

The Finnish company declined to comment, saying it was sticking to its previous announcement.

"We have said we are investigating strategic options... If a reason to make further announcements appears, we will do so," chief executive Eero Hautaniemi said.

Russia's A.v.e, which controls Pharmacy Chain 36.6, declined immediate comment.

Oriola-KD generated around 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) in sales in Russia last year. It owns 03-Apteka and Stariy Lekar drug store chains and distributor Oriola.

Shares in Oriola jumped 9.4 percent after the news to 2.80 euros, their highest closing price since May 2011. Shares in the Russian company rose 0.2 percent. ($1 = 0.7997 euro) (Reporting by Olga Sichkar in Moscow and Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Michael Urquhart)