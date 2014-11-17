(Adds Oriola CEO and share reaction)
MOSCOW Nov 17 Russian Pharmacy Chain 36.6
is in talks to acquire the Russian unit of Finnish
drug retail and wholesale company Oriola-KD, a source
familiar with the talks said on Monday.
The source said the potential deal could be valued at up to
$150 million.
Russia's anti-monopoly service said it had received a
request from Pharmacy Chain 36.6 to clear the acquisition of
Oriola-KD's assets and that it would review its application by
Jan. 15. It did not give further details.
Oriola-KD said last month it was considering selling its
Russian operations after taking a $100 million impairment charge
in June due to weaker growth prospects in the country.
The Finnish company declined to comment, saying it was
sticking to its previous announcement.
"We have said we are investigating strategic options... If a
reason to make further announcements appears, we will do so,"
chief executive Eero Hautaniemi said.
Russia's A.v.e, which controls Pharmacy Chain 36.6, declined
immediate comment.
Oriola-KD generated around 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion)
in sales in Russia last year. It owns 03-Apteka and Stariy Lekar
drug store chains and distributor Oriola.
Shares in Oriola jumped 9.4 percent after the news to 2.80
euros, their highest closing price since May 2011. Shares in the
Russian company rose 0.2 percent.
($1 = 0.7997 euro)
