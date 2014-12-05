MOSCOW Dec 5 Russia's competition watchdog has
approved Pharmacy Chain 36.6's purchase of the Russian
business of Finnish drug retail and wholesale chain Oriola-KD
.
Timur Shkaya, Pharmacy Chain 36.6's co-owner, told Reuters
on Friday the company planned to close the deal on Monday.
The purchase, valued at up to 100 million euros ($123
million), was approved by Russia's Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS),
he said.
Oriola-KD took a $100 million impairment charge in June due
to weaker growth prospects in Russia.
Russia's economy has been hit by Western sanctions over
Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict.
Oriola-KD generated around 1 billion euros in sales in
Russia last year. It owns the 03-Apteka and Stariy Lekar drug
store chains, as well as distributor Oriola.
(1 US dollar = 0.8137 euro)
(Reporting by Olga Sichkar Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Mark Potter)