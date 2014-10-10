HELSINKI Oct 10 Finnish drug retail and
wholesale company Oriola-KD on Friday issued a profit
warning due to weak sales in Russia, and said it was considering
selling its Russian operations.
It said it now expects its group sales and operating profit
excluding one-off items this year to fall versus 2013, without
being more specific. That compared with its previous forecast of
growth in both measures.
"The company has ... nominated a financial adviser to
investigate the conditions for selling the company's Russian
businesses and conducted negotiations in the matter," it said.
Oriola-KD generated around 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of
sales in Russia last year. In the second quarter of this year,
it took an impairment charge of 74 million euros in its Russian
operations.
(1 US dollar = 0.7900 euro)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Pravin Char)