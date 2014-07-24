BRIEF-Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store plans medical service industrial buyout fund with partners
Jan 24 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co., Ltd. :
July 24 Oriola-KD Oyj : * Says Q2 net sales decreased by 9.1 percent to EUR 593.1 million * Q2 EBITDA ex-items decreased by 25.6 per cent to EUR 6.9 million * Sees 2014 operating profit excluding non-recurring items to increase compared
to 2013 actual * Says Q2 operating loss EUR 71.2 million versus loss EUR 0.3 million * Sees 2014 net sales to decrease from 2013 level * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says the co's stake in Shenzhen-based auto firm to be lowered to 38.4 percent from 48 percent due to external investment
* Warns of political risks amid bribery scandal (Recasts with outlook, adds quotes, details on earnings, background)