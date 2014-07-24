July 24 Oriola-KD Oyj : * Says Q2 net sales decreased by 9.1 percent to EUR 593.1 million * Q2 EBITDA ex-items decreased by 25.6 per cent to EUR 6.9 million * Sees 2014 operating profit excluding non-recurring items to increase compared

to 2013 actual * Says Q2 operating loss EUR 71.2 million versus loss EUR 0.3 million * Sees 2014 net sales to decrease from 2013 level