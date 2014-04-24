BRIEF-Arab Hotels Q1 loss widens
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 526,691 versus loss of JOD 422,977 year ago
HELSINKI, April 24 Oriola-KD Oyj : * Says net sales decreased by 3.0 per cent to EUR 593.9 * Says EBITDA excluding non-recurring items increased by 97.4 per cent to EUR
14.6 (7.4) million * Says Russia's weakening economy and continued intense competition contributed
negatively to our Russian businesses' net sales and profitability during the
first quarter * Says Russian wholesale business, in particular, was clearly behind the goals
set (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 526,691 versus loss of JOD 422,977 year ago
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319