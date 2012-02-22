LONDON, Feb 22 (IFR) - Iceland's state-owned Arion Bank, formerly known as Kaupthing, has established a EUR1bn covered bond programme, the first launched by an Icelandic bank since the financial crisis began in 2008.

The covered bond programme is dual listed on the Luxembourg and Iceland stock exchange and was arranged by Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, UBS and Arion Bank itself.

The bank priced the first deal off the programme last Friday, printing a ISK2.5bn (EUR15m) trade that was "massively oversubscribed" according to Arion.

Salim Nathoo, a structured finance partner at Allen & Overy that advised the bank on the offering said: "The establishment of this covered bond programme is a positive sign for both Icelandic banks and the international financial system. We see this as a good example of the reopening of the Icelandic banking system." (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)