HELSINKI, April 24 Finnish drug maker Orion
reported a smaller-than-expected fall in
first-quarter operating profit and stood by its view that
full-year sales would likely be little changed from a year
earlier, helped by strength in sedatives and other drugs.
January-March operating profit fell 15 percent to 79 million
euros ($103.7 million) and beat the average analyst forecast of
72.9 million euros.
Orion's best selling drugs, Parkinson's drugs Stalevo and
Comtess/Comtan sales fell 14 percent, but sales of other drugs
such as sedatives rose, it said.
