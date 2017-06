HELSINKI Dec 20 Finnish drug maker Orion said it has settled a lawsuit against Mylan Pharmaceuticals in the United States on Mylan's application for a generic version of Orion's Parkinson's drug Comtan.

It said the firms had agreed that Mylan may launch the generic drug in April 2013 at the earliest.

Orion filed a case agains Mylan in 2011. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Mike Nesbit)