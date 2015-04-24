BRIEF-Ningbo David Medical Device to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016
HELSINKI, April 24 Finnish drugmaker Orion on Friday lifted its full-year profit forecast, encouraged by strong growth in the first quarter.
The company said its full-year operating profit was expected to exceed 230 million euros ($250 million), compared with its previous forecast of more than 200 million euros.
Orion, which has been hit by increasing generic competition in recent years, added its first-quarter operating profit rose 23 percent from a year ago to 83 million euros.
($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)
