Regeneron shares poised for rebound - Barron's
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
HELSINKI, April 29 Orion Oyj
* Says Q1 net sales of specialty products business division continued to develop well.
* Says in Q1, as regards proprietary products, Easyhaler product family and Dexdor maintained their strong growth.
* Says extension of generic competition to Stalevo outside Germany did not yet significantly affect Q1 figures.
* Says margin level in Q1 of the year was improved by exchange rate changes, in addition to slightly lower production costs. Source text for Eikon: Orion profit warning from April 24 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Saline Water Conversion Corp (SWCC) signed a deal with China's Sepco III Electric Power Construction Corp on Sunday to finish building the third phase of the Yanbu water and power project, the Saudi company said.