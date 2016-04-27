HELSINKI, April 27 Finnish drug maker Orion
on Wednesday reported better than expected quarterly
results as revenue from its asthma treatment products helped
offset falling sales of its Parkinson's disease drug which faced
increased generic competition.
Orion's core operating profit in the first quarter fell to
80 million euros ($90.5 million) from 83 million euros a year
ago, but surpassed analysts' average forecast of about 72
million euros in Reuters poll.
The company repeated its full-year forecast, expecting flat
sales compared to 2015 and an operating profit above 240 million
euros.
Orion also said it will acquire 500,000 of its shares
starting on May 4 at earliest. Shares in the company rose 2.6
percent by 0917 GMT.
