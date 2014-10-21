HELSINKI Oct 21 Finnish drug maker Orion reported a third-quarter operating profit down 4 percent from a year earlier reflecting increased competition from generic drug makers.

Operating profit for the July-September quarter fell to 64 million euros ($82 million) from 67 million. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a profit of 62 million on average.

Orion repeated the outlook it gave in July, saying it expected its annual sales and operating profit to be at the same level as in 2013.

Shares in the company traded up 0.4 percent by 0907 GMT. (1 U.S. dollar = 0.7808 euro) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely)