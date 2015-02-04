HELSINKI Feb 4 Finnish drug maker Orion on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected quarterly results amid increased competition from generic drug makers, sending its shares lower.

The company's operating profit fell to 55.3 million euros ($63.3 million), or 16 percent from a year earlier, missing the analyst estimate of 59.3 million euros in Reuters poll.

However, Orion proposed a dividend of 1.30 euros per share, topping the market forecast of 1.27 euros per share.

For 2015, the company expects its sales to fall slightly from 2014 and its operating profit to be above 200 million euros, compared to 272 million euros last year.

Shares in the company were down 4.4 percent by 1019 GMT. ($1 = 0.8732 euros) (Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)