BRIEF-XBiotech announces on-time submission to the EMA
* Xbiotech - completed on time and confirmed receipt of its march 22, 2017 submission of responses to remaining ema queries related to its maa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HELSINKI Dec 5 Orion Oyj : * Orion settles patent dispute over the proprietary drug Precedex (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Xbiotech - completed on time and confirmed receipt of its march 22, 2017 submission of responses to remaining ema queries related to its maa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY revenue 1.9 million euros ($2.1 million) versus 1.5 million euros year ago
* Mauna Kea Technologies announces new peer-reviewed publication reports further external validation of unmatched Cellvizio endomicroscopy performance and inter-observer agreement in the characterization of pancreatic cysts