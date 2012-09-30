BRIEF-Tenet reports pricing of its private offering of senior secured and unsecured notes
* Tenet announces pricing of its private offering of senior secured and unsecured notes to refinance $3.541 billion in outstanding notes
HELSINKI, Sept 30 Orion Oyj : * Presented results from phase I trial of ODM-201 Arades prostate cancer
treatment * Says data shows ODM-201 has been well tolerated, with no significant
treatment-related adverse events (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
June 5 Puerto Rico on Monday declared that the 2016 Zika epidemic is over, saying transmission of the virus that can cause birth defects when pregnant women are exposed has fallen significantly.