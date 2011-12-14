By Jatindra Dash
| BHUBANESWAR, India
BHUBANESWAR, India One person was killed and at least two injured on Wednesday in clashes between workers and villagers over the construction of a road to the proposed site of the POSCO steel plant in Orissa, police said.
Hundreds of villagers opposing the $12 billion steel project halted construction work on a road leading to the POSCO site, local police official S.S. Dev Datta Singh told Reuters.
The protesters hurled crude bombs and a worker was killed, Singh said.
But locals said they had been protesting peacefully.
"The workers hurled bombs on villagers and attacked them first," anti-POSCO activist Prasant Paikray said.
Seven villagers were injured in the clashes, he said.
Local opposition has long delayed the South Korean company building its 4 million tonnes plant, India's biggest foreign investment project, in Orissa.