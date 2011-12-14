Children play a game of hopskotch on a grid drawn into the dirt in Gobindpur village, about 75 km (46 miles) east of Orissa's state capital Bhubaneswar, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

BHUBANESWAR, India One person was killed and at least two injured on Wednesday in clashes between workers and villagers over the construction of a road to the proposed site of the POSCO steel plant in Orissa, police said.

Hundreds of villagers opposing the $12 billion steel project halted construction work on a road leading to the POSCO site, local police official S.S. Dev Datta Singh told Reuters.

The protesters hurled crude bombs and a worker was killed, Singh said.

But locals said they had been protesting peacefully.

"The workers hurled bombs on villagers and attacked them first," anti-POSCO activist Prasant Paikray said.

Seven villagers were injured in the clashes, he said.

Local opposition has long delayed the South Korean company building its 4 million tonnes plant, India's biggest foreign investment project, in Orissa.