BRIEF-RHB Bank posts qtrly net profit of 500.3 mln rgt
* Qtrly net interest income 851.6 million rgt versus 891.5 million rgt
May 25 Orix Jreit Inc :
* Says it will take out a loan of 800 million yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation on May 31
* Says interest rate at three months TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate) +0.12 percent and maturity on Sep. 20, 2018
* Says it will take out a loan of 2,630 million yen from The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. on May 31
* Says interest rate is undetermined and maturity on June 20, 2024
* Says it will take out a loan of 1,000 million yen from Mizuho Bank, Ltd on May 31
* Says interest rate is undetermined and maturity on March 23, 2026
* Says it will use the proceeds to acquire real estate
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1zfVIh
May 23 The "fiduciary rule" aimed at preventing brokers from recommending inappropriate retirement investments, will take effect on June 9 with no further delays, U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta said on Monday in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal.