Fitch Affirms 5 Ukrainian Foreign-owned Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of PJSC Credit Agricole Bank (CAB), ProCredit Bank (Ukraine) (PCBU), PJSCCB PRAVEX-BANK (Pravex), PJSC Alfa-Bank (ABU) and Ukrsotsbank (Ukrsots) at 'B-' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also upgraded the Viability Ratings (VRs) of CAB to 'b' from 'b-', PCBU to 'b-' from 'ccc', Pravex to 'b-' from 'cc' and Ukrsots to 'ccc' from