California governor says climate change could be more dangerous than fascism
BEIJING, June 6 California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.
OSLO Aug 20 Norwegian conglomerate Orkla has "come far" in preparing the sale of Borregaard, its biorefinery business, and remains confident it can meet its self imposed end-2012 deadline for the deal, Chairman Stein Erik Hagen told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)
BEIJING, June 6 California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 Uber Technologies Inc will tell employees on Tuesday about changes it will make after a probe into sexual harassment allegations by a former engineer at the ride services company, a person familiar with the matter said.