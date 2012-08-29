Nigeria's stock market ends two-week rally, index sheds 1.2 pct
LAGOS, June 6 Nigerian stocks slipped for the first time in two weeks after some investors decided to book profits from a rally that had pushed the market index to a 23-month high.
OSLO Aug 29 Norwegian conglomerate Orkla has applied for listing its chemicals arm Borregaard on the Oslo Bourse, the company said on Wednesday.
The filing could allow for a public offering and listing of Borregaard, which produces chemicals and biofuels using timber, in the fourth quarter, but Orkla is still evaluating a possible private sale of the unit, the firm said. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
LAGOS, June 6 Nigerian stocks slipped for the first time in two weeks after some investors decided to book profits from a rally that had pushed the market index to a 23-month high.
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler left the country on Tuesday on his way to Saudi Arabia, state news agency KUNA reported, for what Gulf officials had earlier said was a visit to hold talks with Saudi King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar.