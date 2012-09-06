OSLO, Sept 6 Norwegian conglomerate Orkla has extended the contract of president and chief executive officer Aage Korsvold, the company said on Thursday.

"Orkla is in a phase of transformation. Our branded consumer goods business is to be further developed, and non-core businesses are to be divested," said Stein Erik Hagen, Orkla's chairman of the board.

Orkla did not provide detail on the terms of Korsvold's contract.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)