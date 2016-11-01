OSLO, Nov 1 (Reuters) -
** Norwegian branded consumer goods maker Orkla
says it will start sales of products online in China
** CEO Peter Ruzicka says Orkla has entered into cooperation
with Alibaba's Tmall
** CEO says we now have our own mall, where natural health
and safe use of food are focus areas
** We will expand next year... don't expect enormous sales,
but we learn about the Chinese market
** We see this first launch more as a way to learn about the
Chinese market and consumers in Asia, don't expect high sales
figures in the beginning
** Says you are not able to shop on this page without a
Chinese passport
** Says Tmall has system to bring goods from company to
consumers
** Orkla's third-quarter results beat forecasts, and the
share traded up 5.6 pct at 0712 GMT
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)