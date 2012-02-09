* Q4 EBITA 1.05 bln NOK vs 1.22 bln seen in poll
* Q4 sales fell unexpectedly
* Keeps dividend unchanged at 2.50 NOK vs median f'cast 7.50
* Says weaker global growth to dent earnings in 2012
* Shares fall 4.4 pct
By Victoria Klesty
OSLO, Feb 9 Norwegian food and industrial
conglomerate Orkla warned that weaker global growth
would dent earnings this year after fourth-quarter core profits
missed market forecasts as sales dropped unexpectedly.
Soft European markets for its aluminium products and lower
sales for some of its food brands, particularly in Denmark and
Finland, along with supply chain problems, weighed on earnings,
it said on Thursday.
"We do see that the market conditions even in the relatively
stable markets that Orkla Brands are operating in are quite
challenging," Orkla's Chief Executive Bjoern Wiggen told a news
conference.
Orkla's shares fell 4.37 percent by 0859 GMT,
underperforming a 0.76 percent increase in the Oslo benchmark
index.
Sparebank 1 Markets analyst Henrik Schultz said the report
was a disappointment, even when adjusting for one-off
events such as the Brands unit losing a Nordic export customer
and production problems at a cracker factory in
Sweden .
"I would say that the only bright spot is the Russian
confectionary business, which is making steady progress,"
Schultz said.
Orkla proposed a dividend of 2.50 Norwegian crowns per
share, unchanged from a year ago, while analysts had expected
the cash-rich company to pay out 7.50 crowns, according to the
median estimate in a Reuters poll.
"They hold the dividend steady, which is fairly
disappointing," Schultz said.
"For the time being we think that there are sufficient
investment opportunities that can be followed, so we propose a
regular dividend to the assembly now," Wiggen said, referring to
the company's strategy to grow its Brands business by
acquisitions, most likely in Nordic countries.
Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA)
declined 20 percent to 1.05 billion Norwegian crowns ($182.9
million) in October-December, missing the average forecast of
1.22 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company is in a process of selling off many of its
disparate businesses to focus exclusively on its consumer brands
such as biscuits and detergents.
Orkla still has an ambition to sell its 40 percent stake in
struggling solar firm REC this year, but Wiggen
repeated that the current market conditions in that sector made
that goal more difficult to achieve. REC shares have dropped
some 95 percent in the latest 12 months.
Wiggen also said Orkla's goal was still to exit its
aluminium operation Sapa within two or three years, and in the
meantime focus on improving the performance of the unit, which
is struggling with weak construction markets, particularly in
Europe.
Sapa's fourth quarter sales declined 3.5 percent while the
operating margin fell to 1.6 percent from 2.1 percent in the
year-ago period. Orkla's target is a 6 percent "mid-cycle"
margin at Sapa.
"We still think the goals are clearly realistic," Wiggen
said. "We think there is significant potential to increase the
margins (in) a flat market development even."
Orkla said the market outlook for Sapa was "weakly positive"
for aluminium profiles in North America at the start of 2012,
while the trend of slower markets in Europe was expected to
continue and demand for its Heat Transfer business was likely to
be somewhat weaker.
"For Sapa, we do not expect to get much help from the
markets, and ... our best 'guesstimate' for the moment is for
flat markets in 2012," Wiggen said.
Its Brands division, whose products include chocolate bars,
frozen pizza and washing powder, saw sales fall almost 2 percent
while analysts had expected them to grow.
Orkla said it expected to see a relatively stable trend in
the Nordic grocery market in 2012.
($1 = 5.7519 Norwegian crowns)
(Editing by Mark Potter and Hans-Juergen Peters)