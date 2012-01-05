OSLO Jan 5 Norwegian conglomerate Orkla
saw slow demand for its Sapa unit's aluminium profiles
towards the end of last year and it now looks like 2012 has
started roughly in line with the start of 2011, its chief
executive said.
"The business in aluminium profiles in Sapa is very strongly
affected by the economic development in the world, and there the
markets are weak in southern Europe and in North America even
though the latter has stabilised somewhat," Chief Executive
Bjoern Wiggen told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference on
Thursday.
"The development towards the end of last year was that
everybody wanted to take down their inventories and perhaps run
on somewhat long stoppages in connection with the Christmas
holidays, so we are very keen to see how the year will start,
and there it looks like we are on level with last year."
Wiggen added that there was not a "considerable" downturn in
general, but that there were some weak markets, especially in
southern Europe.
"The end of the year was, as expected, fairly bad," he said.
(Reporting By Victoria Klesty and Joachim Dagenborg)