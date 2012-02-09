OSLO Feb 9 Norwegian food and industrial conglomerate Orkla reported fourth-quarter core profits below market forecasts on Thursday and said weaker global growth would have a negative impact on earnings this year.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) declined 20 percent to 1.05 billion Norwegian crowns ($182.9 million) in October-December, missing the average forecast of 1.22 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It prosposed a dividend of 2.50 crowns per share, unchanged from a year ago, while the median estimate in the poll was for a 7.50 crown dividend. ($1 = 5.7519 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)