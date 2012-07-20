OSLO, July 20 Norwegian food and industrial
conglomerate Orkla reported second-quarter core profits
somewhat below market forecasts on Friday and said a weaker
economic climate will have a negative impact, particularly on
its aluminium unit Sapa.
Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) fell
to 992 million Norwegian crowns ($163.3 million) in the quarter,
from 1.08 billion in the year-ago period, while the average
forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 1.04 billion
profit.
"The uncertainty surrounding the financial situation in
Europe has increased, and the market is expected to remain
soft," the firm said. "A moderately positive trend is expected
in the USA, but for the time being the upturn is fragile."
($1 = 6.0750 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)