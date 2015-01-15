OSLO Jan 15 A unit of Norwegian conglomerate Orkla has agreed to buy Swedish consumer goods maker Cederroth in a transaction valuing the firm at 2.02 billion Swedish crowns ($249.84 million) on a debt free basis, Orkla said on Thursday.

Cederroth makes an extensive range of products in the personal care, healthcare, wound care, household and first aid sectors.

"Through this acquisition, Orkla Home & Personal will become one of the leading Nordic suppliers of personal care, health, wound care and household cleaning products," Orkla said in a statement.

"The sellers are funds managed by CapMan and Litorina. The company's senior management and other minority shareholders will also sell their ownership interests of approximately 10 per cent." ($1 = 8.0853 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)