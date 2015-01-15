OSLO Jan 15 A unit of Norwegian conglomerate
Orkla has agreed to buy Swedish consumer goods maker
Cederroth in a transaction valuing the firm at 2.02 billion
Swedish crowns ($249.84 million) on a debt free basis, Orkla
said on Thursday.
Cederroth makes an extensive range of products in the
personal care, healthcare, wound care, household and first aid
sectors.
"Through this acquisition, Orkla Home & Personal will
become one of the leading Nordic suppliers of personal care,
health, wound care and household cleaning products," Orkla said
in a statement.
"The sellers are funds managed by CapMan and Litorina. The
company's senior management and other minority shareholders will
also sell their ownership interests of approximately 10 per
cent."
($1 = 8.0853 Swedish crowns)
