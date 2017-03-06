BRIEF-Dale Capital Group says FY loss from continued operation of $293,187
* Fy ended feb. 28, 2017 group loss from continued operation of $293,187 versus loss of $89,445 year ago
OSLO, March 6 ** Orkla says its wholly-owned subsidiary Idun Industri AS has signed and closed an agreement to acquire 100 pct of the shares in the Netherlands company Laan Heiloo B.V.
** Laan is a leading supplier of ingredients and accessories to the ice cream market in the Netherlands
** Laan is a family-owned business located in Heiloo with a total of 15 employees
** In 2016, the company had a turnover of EUR 5.8 million (approx. NOK 51 million)
** Acquisition price was not disclosed
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.