OSLO, Sept 26 Orkla

* Orkla sold 200,000,000 shares in Renewable Energy Corporation ASA at a price of NOK 1.90 per share.

* Orkla has subsequently entered into a total return swap agreement with exposure to 200,000,000 shares in REC at the same price.

* Term to maturity is six months, unless the parties agree to cancel the agreement at an earlier date.

* After the trade Orkla will hold 329,569,968 shares in REC, corresponding to approximately 15.6% of the outstanding share capital and voting rights in the company.