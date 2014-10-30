* Q3 EBITDA NOK 860 mln vs forecast NOK 873 mln

* Food business hit by weak sales in Norway and Denmark

* Says will prioritise acquisitions over extra dividend

* Shares fall 6 percent (Recasts with analysts, share, company comment)

By Ole Petter Skonnord and Stine Jacobsen

OSLO, Oct 30 Shares in Norway's Orkla dropped on Thursday after its quarterly profit fell short of forecasts and it said it would prioritise acquisitions over paying an extra dividend.

The group is shifting its focus from being an industrial conglomerate into a consumer brands company, with products ranging from pizzas to detergents. It spun-off its Swedish aluminium subsidiary Granges by listing it earlier this month.

Its third-quarter core profit was hit by a decline in sales at its food division in two of its main markets, Norway and Denmark. The division is the most important of its five business areas, accounting for a third of revenue.

"The performance in the key division, Orkla Foods, was significantly below expectations, with organic growth of -3.4 percent," said Kjetil Lye, an analyst at Handelsbanken Capital Markets, said.

The Nordics-focused firm said it may not pay out an extra dividend as investors had hoped following the Granges listing, in which Orkla sold 60 percent of its shares and could sell an additional 9 percent. The initial public offering (IPO) valued Granges at 4.1 billion Swedish crowns ($557 million) on a debt-free basis.

"Our first priority is to buy consumer brands companies in the Nordic countries for a good price," said an Orkla spokesman. "If we are not able to, then we have to see if we have can give some money back to the shareholders ... We will also consider buying back shares."

Shares in Orkla were down 6.2 percent at 1158 GMT, the second-worst performers on the index of top European shares , which was down 0.85 percent.

The dividend announcement disappointed the market, said Daniel Johansson, an analyst at Oslo-based brokerage Fondsfinans.

"I believe an extra 2.5 crowns per share could have been paid out without any problem," he said. "So I think the market wants dividends instead of acquisitions."

Orkla has been restructuring in recent years, as it shifts towards a consumer brands company, making acquisitions such as Norwegian food group Rieber & Soen and now listing Granges.

"It is positive that they make restructuring, but it is not enough and it is taking longer than we thought," said Johansson.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) rose 5 percent year-on-year to 860 million Norwegian crowns ($128 million) - below the average forecast of 873 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts. .

While four out of its five business areas posted higher core profit in the quarter, earnings at the key food division declined.

"In Norway and Denmark, the weak performance (in food) was primarily related to volume, partly due to lower sales from new launches and fewer sales campaigns," the company said.

($1 = 7.3649 Swedish crowns; $1 = 6.7172 Norwegian crowns) (Writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Pravin Char)