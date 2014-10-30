* Q3 EBITDA NOK 860 mln vs forecast NOK 873 mln
* Food business hit by weak sales in Norway and Denmark
* Says will prioritise acquisitions over extra dividend
* Shares fall 6 percent
By Ole Petter Skonnord and Stine Jacobsen
OSLO, Oct 30 Shares in Norway's Orkla
dropped on Thursday after its quarterly profit fell short of
forecasts and it said it would prioritise acquisitions over
paying an extra dividend.
The group is shifting its focus from being an industrial
conglomerate into a consumer brands company, with products
ranging from pizzas to detergents. It spun-off its Swedish
aluminium subsidiary Granges by listing it earlier this month.
Its third-quarter core profit was hit by a decline in sales
at its food division in two of its main markets, Norway and
Denmark. The division is the most important of its five business
areas, accounting for a third of revenue.
"The performance in the key division, Orkla Foods, was
significantly below expectations, with organic growth of -3.4
percent," said Kjetil Lye, an analyst at Handelsbanken Capital
Markets, said.
The Nordics-focused firm said it may not pay out an extra
dividend as investors had hoped following the Granges listing,
in which Orkla sold 60 percent of its shares and could sell an
additional 9 percent. The initial public offering (IPO) valued
Granges at 4.1 billion Swedish crowns ($557 million) on a
debt-free basis.
"Our first priority is to buy consumer brands companies in
the Nordic countries for a good price," said an Orkla spokesman.
"If we are not able to, then we have to see if we have can give
some money back to the shareholders ... We will also consider
buying back shares."
Shares in Orkla were down 6.2 percent at 1158 GMT, the
second-worst performers on the index of top European shares
, which was down 0.85 percent.
The dividend announcement disappointed the market, said
Daniel Johansson, an analyst at Oslo-based brokerage
Fondsfinans.
"I believe an extra 2.5 crowns per share could have been
paid out without any problem," he said. "So I think the market
wants dividends instead of acquisitions."
Orkla has been restructuring in recent years, as it shifts
towards a consumer brands company, making acquisitions such as
Norwegian food group Rieber & Soen and now listing Granges.
"It is positive that they make restructuring, but it is not
enough and it is taking longer than we thought," said Johansson.
Third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes and
amortisation (EBITA) rose 5 percent year-on-year to 860 million
Norwegian crowns ($128 million) - below the average forecast of
873 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
While four out of its five business areas posted higher core
profit in the quarter, earnings at the key food division
declined.
"In Norway and Denmark, the weak performance (in food) was
primarily related to volume, partly due to lower sales from new
launches and fewer sales campaigns," the company said.
