OSLO May 6 Norwegian conglomerate Orkla posted first-quarter earnings ahead of expectations on Thursday as its branded consumer goods unit performed well, despite a drag from a weaker Swedish and Norwegian currencies, it said.

Chief Executive Peter Ruzicka made the following comments:

ABOUT MARGINS

"We have many large and heavy programs to further improve, it's especially production structure, to get it more efficient, and it's going to go over several years, it's a big job.

"We guided on margins during the Capital Markets Day in the autumn of 2013. We have a new Capital Markets on September 11 where we plan to give some guidance. We do not want to do it now, but we say that what we guided in 2013 remains unchanged, but we are slightly delayed.

"But we need to adjust the objectives in relation to the acquisitions we have made."

ABOUT GROWTH

"We don't guide on growth rate, but it is extremely important for us to have organic growth. In the first quarter we reported 4.3 percent growth, but adjusted for Easter it is perhaps half of that, 2.1, 2.2 percent, but it is absolutely a clear target to grow organically, at least in line with the market.

"Most of the organic growth will come outside Norway."

ABOUT INDIA

"India is really, really strong, we have a good management and an organic growth of 20 percent.

"We have no plan to exit India."

ABOUT ALUMINIUM COMPANY SAPA (50/50 JV WITH NORSK HYDRO):

"We still see significant upside potential in Sapa and we have no hurry to get out of it. We want to wait until we see that we have carried out restructuring and getting the margins we think they should be.

"Then we will consider whether to go public (IPO), that's something both parties can demand."

ABOUT M&A

"We can't comment on specific M&A plans, but we are looking for healthy companies were we can take out synergies at a reasonable price."