JERUSALEM May 29 Israel's Oil Refineries (ORL)
said on Tuesday it agreed to supply fuel products to
the Palestinian Authority for around 1.9 billion shekels ($491
million) a year.
ORL said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange the
deal is for two years beginning Oct. 1, 2012. ORL will provide
50 percent of the Palestinians' fuel needs in a deal that can be
cancelled up to 90 days in advance.
This is the first time ORL, Israel's largest refinery and a
subsidiary of Israel Corp, will be selling fuel to the
Palestinians.
On Monday, Paz Oil said it extended a deal to
supply at least 50 percent of the Palestinians' fuel needs
through October 2014.
Paz had previously shared the supply deal with Dor Alon.
($1 = 3.87 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)