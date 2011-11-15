* Communication Workers in labor dispute with Verizon

By Patrick Temple-West

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) came under attack over its tax record on Tuesday from a union representing Verizon workers seeking a new labor agreement and from an advocacy group that studies corporate tax dodging.

The Communications Workers of America union issued a report accusing Verizon of paying no current federal income taxes in the past two years and of dodging state taxes, while also criticizing large pay packages for senior Verizon executives.

The report said that, though Verizon has broken no laws, its efforts to avoid taxes underscores a broader problem of U.S. corporations not shouldering their fair share of taxes.

The CWA is locked in negotiations with Verizon for a new labor contract after thousands of CWA workers went on strike against Verizon for two weeks in August after their contract expired.

A Verizon spokesman said the CWA report, compiled with the assistance of Washington, D.C., tax advocacy group Citizens for Tax Justice, was "a rehash of the same inaccurate and politically motivated statements these union-orchestrated front groups have been making for several years."

Verizon was one of 30 Fortune 500 corporations identified on Nov. 3 by Citizens for Tax Justice as having paid no corporate income taxes in 2008 through 2010 -- a newsworthy accusation at a time of tight U.S. fiscal constraints. Links to Nov. 3 stories: [ID:nN1E7A21OT] [ID:nN1E7A11S5]

Other companies cited in the group's Nov. 3 report included Pepco Holdings Inc and General Electric Co.

CWA President Larry Cohen is on the board of Citizens for Tax Justice.

The CWA's attack on Verizon is "painful and embarrassing" for the company, which is not doing anything illegal or different from many other companies, said Jeff Kagan, a technology industry analyst, in a statement on Tuesday.

"We should redesign the tax code. This is not just a Verizon issue. This is a tax problem," he said.

TAX REFORM DEBATE

Verizon spokesman Robert Varettoni said the company has a significant deferred tax liability because of its $16.5 billion annual capital investment.

After any refunds Verizon received, Varettoni said, the company paid income taxes of $430 million in 2010, $158 million in 2009 and $1.206 billion in 2008 to federal and state tax authorities. The federal tax bill for 2010 was $2.2 billion, with $2.9 billion deferred for payment in later years, he said.

The report by Citizens for Tax Justice comes amid an intensifying debate in the U.S. Congress about tax reform as part of the solution to reducing the huge federal deficit.

The Obama administration and Democrats have targeted corporate tax breaks for possible closure as a way of raising new revenue. Republicans have resisted such proposals but in recent days have signaled some new flexibility.

"Verizon Communications is a large and prosperous company that should pay a substantial amount in taxes," said the CWA-Citizens for Tax Justice report.

Verizon benefited from a tax loophole known as a "Reverse Morris Trust," the report said. This break allows companies to record a sale of assets as a spin-off for tax purposes. Verizon employed this strategy with two sales in 2008 and 2010 to avoid paying more than $1.5 billion in federal, state and local taxes, it said.

"The companies are using this really complicated transaction to sell some assets," said Rebecca Wilkins, senior counsel at Citizens for Tax Justice. The only reason they are structured that way is to avoid the taxes," she said.

The House of Representatives in March 2010 approved legislation that would have killed it, but the bill was not considered in the Senate.

Democratic Senator Jay Rockefeller introduced similar legislation in May 2010 to end the loophole. He is preparing to reintroduce the legislation "in the near future," said Abbie McDonough, a spokesperson for Rockefeller, on Tuesday. (Additional reporting by Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Steve Orlofsky)