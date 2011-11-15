* Communication Workers in labor dispute with Verizon
* CWA report "inaccurate, politically motivated"-Verizon
* Rockefeller to revive "Reverse Morris Trust" legislation
By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 Verizon Communications Inc
(VZ.N) came under attack over its tax record on Tuesday from a
union representing Verizon workers seeking a new labor
agreement and from an advocacy group that studies corporate tax
dodging.
The Communications Workers of America union issued a report
accusing Verizon of paying no current federal income taxes in
the past two years and of dodging state taxes, while also
criticizing large pay packages for senior Verizon executives.
The report said that, though Verizon has broken no laws,
its efforts to avoid taxes underscores a broader problem of
U.S. corporations not shouldering their fair share of taxes.
The CWA is locked in negotiations with Verizon for a new
labor contract after thousands of CWA workers went on strike
against Verizon for two weeks in August after their contract
expired.
A Verizon spokesman said the CWA report, compiled with the
assistance of Washington, D.C., tax advocacy group Citizens for
Tax Justice, was "a rehash of the same inaccurate and
politically motivated statements these union-orchestrated front
groups have been making for several years."
Verizon was one of 30 Fortune 500 corporations identified
on Nov. 3 by Citizens for Tax Justice as having paid no
corporate income taxes in 2008 through 2010 -- a newsworthy
accusation at a time of tight U.S. fiscal constraints. Links to
Nov. 3 stories: [ID:nN1E7A21OT] [ID:nN1E7A11S5]
Other companies cited in the group's Nov. 3 report included
Pepco Holdings Inc and General Electric Co.
CWA President Larry Cohen is on the board of Citizens for
Tax Justice.
The CWA's attack on Verizon is "painful and embarrassing"
for the company, which is not doing anything illegal or
different from many other companies, said Jeff Kagan, a
technology industry analyst, in a statement on Tuesday.
"We should redesign the tax code. This is not just a
Verizon issue. This is a tax problem," he said.
TAX REFORM DEBATE
Verizon spokesman Robert Varettoni said the company has a
significant deferred tax liability because of its $16.5 billion
annual capital investment.
After any refunds Verizon received, Varettoni said, the
company paid income taxes of $430 million in 2010, $158 million
in 2009 and $1.206 billion in 2008 to federal and state tax
authorities. The federal tax bill for 2010 was $2.2 billion,
with $2.9 billion deferred for payment in later years, he
said.
The report by Citizens for Tax Justice comes amid an
intensifying debate in the U.S. Congress about tax reform as
part of the solution to reducing the huge federal deficit.
The Obama administration and Democrats have targeted
corporate tax breaks for possible closure as a way of raising
new revenue. Republicans have resisted such proposals but in
recent days have signaled some new flexibility.
"Verizon Communications is a large and prosperous company
that should pay a substantial amount in taxes," said the
CWA-Citizens for Tax Justice report.
Verizon benefited from a tax loophole known as a "Reverse
Morris Trust," the report said. This break allows companies to
record a sale of assets as a spin-off for tax purposes. Verizon
employed this strategy with two sales in 2008 and 2010 to avoid
paying more than $1.5 billion in federal, state and local
taxes, it said.
"The companies are using this really complicated
transaction to sell some assets," said Rebecca Wilkins, senior
counsel at Citizens for Tax Justice. The only reason they are
structured that way is to avoid the taxes," she said.
The House of Representatives in March 2010 approved
legislation that would have killed it, but the bill was not
considered in the Senate.
Democratic Senator Jay Rockefeller introduced similar
legislation in May 2010 to end the loophole. He is preparing to
reintroduce the legislation "in the near future," said Abbie
McDonough, a spokesperson for Rockefeller, on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by
Kevin Drawbaugh and Steve Orlofsky)