TEL AVIV May 14 Israeli geothermal energy producer Ormat Industries swung to a profit in the first quarter, boosted by a 34 percent jump in revenue.

Ormat said on Monday it posted a quarterly net profit of $5.8 million, compared with a loss of $3.5 million a year earlier. Revenue grew to $132.4 million from $99.1 million boosted by higher sales of electricity and of products.

Ormat is the parent of U.S.-based Ormat Technologies, which last week reported first quarter earnings per share of 17 cents on revenue of $132.4 million.