TEL AVIV May 14 Israeli geothermal energy
producer Ormat Industries swung to a profit in the
first quarter, boosted by a 34 percent jump in revenue.
Ormat said on Monday it posted a quarterly net profit of $5.8
million, compared with a loss of $3.5 million a year earlier.
Revenue grew to $132.4 million from $99.1 million boosted by
higher sales of electricity and of products.
Ormat is the parent of U.S.-based Ormat Technologies,
which last week reported first quarter earnings per share of 17
cents on revenue of $132.4 million.