TEL AVIV, March 13 Israeli geothermal energy
producer Ormat Industries moved to a profit in the
fourth quarter, boosted by higher revenue and after the
year-earlier period was hit by an impairment charge.
Ormat on Thursday reported a quarterly net profit of $7.7
million, compared with a loss of $187.8 million a year earlier.
In the fourth quarter of 2012 Ormat reported a loss due a
large impairment charge recorded by its U.S. subsidiary Ormat
Technologies relating to a power plant in California.
Revenue rose to $130.9 million from $116.1 million due to
higher sales of electricity as a new power plant in Kenya came
on line, as well as higher sales of products to new customers.
The company declared a dividend of $6 million or 0.18 shekel
a share after paying a similar dividend in December.
Ormat Technologies last month reported fourth-quarter net
profit of $8.2 million on revenue of $130.9 million.