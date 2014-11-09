RPT-MEDIA LINK-Uber's CEO plays with fire -New York Times
JERUSALEM Nov 9 Israeli geothermal energy producer Ormat Industries reported lower quarterly profit as higher financial expenses offset an increase in revenue.
Ormat said on Sunday it earned 8 cents a share in the third quarter, compared with 11 cents a share a year earlier. Boosted by sales of electricity, revenue grew to $141.5 million from $130.7 million. Financial expenses rose by $3.6 million.
Ormat is the parent of United States-based Ormat Technologies, which last week reported third-quarter earnings per share of 36 cents, up from 28 cents a share, on a 7.3 percent rise in revenue to $140.2 million.
Last month, Ormat Technologies said it was considering a corporate restructuring that would end control by Ormat Industries through a merger of the two companies. The deal would result in the delisting of Ormat Industries from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)
