TEL AVIV Aug 22 Israeli geothermal energy
producer Ormat Industries moved to a loss in the
second quarter despite higher revenue due to the writedown in
the value of a U.S. power plant.
Ormat said on Wednesday it posted a quarterly net loss of
$1.6 million, compared with a profit of $7.6 million a year
earlier. Revenue grew to $129.8 million from $106.3 million
boosted by higher sales of electricity and of products.
The company posted an $18 million loss in the quarter due to
the decline in the value of its North Brawley geothermal plant
in California, which has not yet reached full output.
Ormat is the parent of U.S.-based Ormat Technologies
, which last week reported second quarter earnings per
share of 19 cents on revenue of $129.8 million.