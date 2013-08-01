BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
NEW YORK Aug 1 Ormet Corp said it is beginning immediately on Thursday to shut down half of the existing operations at its lone 260,000-tonne-per-year aluminum smelter at Hannibal, Ohio, according to documents filed with Ohio state regulators.
In a notice posted on the U.S. aluminum producer's website, CEO Mike Tanchuk cited low metal prices and high power rates for the decision, following the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio's decision on Wednesday to deny Ormet's request for an emergency electric rate reduction.
A full hearing with PUCO on the company's request for lower power rates is scheduled for Aug. 27.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict