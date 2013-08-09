United Air raises forecast for 1st-qtr flight capacity
April 10 United Continental Holdings Inc on Monday raised its forecast for first-quarter flight capacity, a keenly watched industry metric.
Aug 9 Ormonde Mining PLC : * Received an unsolicited approach from Almonty Industries Inc * Proposal to acquire Ormonde in a share for share exchange valuing the Ormonde
shares at £0.057 * Offer of 1 Almonty share for every 12.2 Ormonde share * Board considers approach from Almonty to be speculative,
April 10 United Continental Holdings Inc on Monday raised its forecast for first-quarter flight capacity, a keenly watched industry metric.
* Merck & Co Inc - CEO Kenneth C. Frazier's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 million versus $24.2 million