Sept 3 Cerep Investment France Sarl:

* Said on Tuesday that it has made a public tender offer for Orosdi shares at 138.01 euros per share

* Said it intends to follow offer with a squeeze out at the same price

* Said it intends to delist Orosdi

* Said offer is for 741 Orosdi shares and the total maximum sum that could be spent including external fees and expenses is about 450,000 euros

* Said the acquisition will be funded using its own cash

Source text bit.ly/1lHpkZZ

