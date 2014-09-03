BRIEF-Stockland maintains FY17 guidance for growth in FFO per security
* has maintained fy17 guidance for growth in funds from operations (ffo) per security of 6 – 7%, assuming no material change in market conditions
Sept 3 Cerep Investment France Sarl:
* Said on Tuesday that it has made a public tender offer for Orosdi shares at 138.01 euros per share
* Said it intends to follow offer with a squeeze out at the same price
* Said it intends to delist Orosdi
* Said offer is for 741 Orosdi shares and the total maximum sum that could be spent including external fees and expenses is about 450,000 euros
* Said the acquisition will be funded using its own cash
* GPT is on track to achieve FFO per security growth of approximately 2 per cent for full year 2017