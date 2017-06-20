June 20 Australian retailer OrotonGroup Ltd said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and planned to begin a formal process to explore its options.

Last month, the Australian retailer hired investment bank Moelis & Co to assist it in conducting a strategic review, just as its shares plunged to a near 18-year low on a sharp decline in sales and earnings.

Oroton said its previous guidance for underlying FY17 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation remains unchanged at A$2 million ($1.5 million) to A$3 million, even though "market conditions remain very competitive and challenging, and difficult to forecast".

