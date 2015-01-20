BRIEF- Baxalta files lawsuit against Chugai Pharmaceutical and Genentech
* Says Baxalta filed a lawsuit against the company and Genentech Inc., in U.S. on May 4
Jan 20 Orpea SA :
* Announces acquisition of SeneCura group, Austrian provider of long-term care
* Acquired SeneCura holds network of 55 care facilities, with total of 4,236 beds in Austria (3,936) and Czech Republic (300)
* Acquisition to be finalised on April 1 and new subsidiary to be consolidated by that date onwards
* Payment to be made solely in cash from reserves
* Recent strategic acquisitions to improve annual revenues by 510 million euros ($590.38 million)
* Activist investor Starboard Value LP has taken 5.7 percent stake in Parexel International Corp- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2q54d9R Further company coverage: