BRIEF-Oslo Bourse takes Grieg, Spb 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility into osebx share index
* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index
Jan 23 Orphee SA :
* Launches share buy-back of up to 10 percent of its capital or up to 3.9 million shares for up to 34.4 million zlotys ($9.20 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7461 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index
LONDON, May 5 Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest artificial hip and knee maker, reported a 3 percent rise in underlying revenue in its first quarter, helped by a return to double-digit growth in emerging markets and a solid performance in knee implants.