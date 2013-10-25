(Repeats to add editor's name with no change to text)
By Casey Sullivan
NEW YORK Oct 25 Two top U.S. law firms are in
advanced merger discussions to create one of the 10 largest in
the country, according to the firms' chairmen.
San Francisco-based Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe is
expected to sign a letter of intent next week to join with
Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, a source with direct knowledge
of the discussions said.
Pillsbury Chairman James Rishwain and Orrick Chairman Mitch
Zuklie issued a joint statement to Reuters that said: "Our firms
are in exploratory discussions about a possible combination.
These talks are serving to confirm the great respect our firms
have for each other."
