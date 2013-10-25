By Casey Sullivan
NEW YORK Oct 25 Two U.S. law firms are in
advanced merger discussions to create one of the 10 largest in
the country, according to the firms' chairmen.
San Francisco-based Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe is
expected to sign a letter of intent next week to join with
Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, a source with direct knowledge
of the discussions said.
Pillsbury Chairman James Rishwain and Orrick Chairman Mitch
Zuklie issued a joint statement to Reuters on Friday that said:
"Our firms are in exploratory discussions about a possible
combination. These talks are serving to confirm the great
respect our firms have for each other."
Orrick, with about 1,000 lawyers, is known for its
intellectual property, litigation, emerging companies and
corporate practices, while the 700-lawyer Pillsbury of New York
has a well-known energy practice. Their joint revenue, based on
figures reported by the legal trade publication American Lawyer
for 2012, would place them at No. 9 in the United States.
Orrick is known for representing clients such as Apple
, Microsoft and PG&E Corp, according to
its website. Pillsbury has represented Chevron Corp, BNY
Mellon and Xerox among others, according to
legal experts and the firm's website.
Orrick has represented Oracle Corp in a patent
lawsuit against Google, over the Android mobile
operating technology, and Microsoft in a patent lawsuit against
Barnes & Noble over its Nook electronic book reader.
Meanwhile, Pillsbury has represented a number of companies
and banks in mergers and acquisitions and initial public
offerings this year.
There have been at least 58 mergers between U.S. law firms
announced in 2013, a particularly active year, according to
legal consultancy Altman Weil. In July merger activity in the
first half of 2013 was its highest since 2008, it reported.
The mergers have been driven both by the globalization of
corporate clients that increasingly face complex national and
international legal issues and by sluggish demand for legal
services, leading firms to try and boost revenue by joining
forces, legal experts said.
At the same time, many large law firms in California have
grown outside the state through mergers and acquisitions and by
picking up partners as legal work has migrated to other parts of
the country, according to legal experts.
Over the years, they said, major financial institutions such
as Bank of America and Wells Fargo have relocated their
headquarters and offices outside of California, and as a result,
many major law firms such as Paul Hastings, Latham & Watkins and
Morrison & Foerster have seen their firms grow elsewhere.
"The California economy isn't growing like it once was years
ago," said Robert O'Brien, a partner at Arent Fox in Los Angeles
who acknowledged that other major law firms have rejiggered
their business models to remain competitive.
"Los Angeles has become very much middle market," said
O'Brien.
One source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity but was
familiar with the latest merger, said that the discussions
between the firms had been ongoing for months and that Orrick is
expected to sign the letter of intent sometime next week.
The deal could still fall apart, the source said.
Both firms have been looking for partners for some time. The
more profitable firm, Orrick, engaged in protracted merger
discussions in 2006 with Dewey Ballantine, according to legal
experts, but Dewey ended up merging with LeBoeuf Lamb Greene &
MacRae to form the ill-fated Dewey & LeBoeuf later that year.
Pillsbury has had discussions with a variety of firms such
as the Washington law firm Dickstein Shapiro and the larger
Fulbright & Jaworski, which ended up merging with the UK-based
Norton Rose earlier this year.