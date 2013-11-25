(Adds client conflict background in 6th and 7th paragraphs;
By Casey Sullivan
NEW YORK Nov 25 One of the biggest proposed
U.S. law firm mergers of the year has been called off, the
leaders of the two firms told Reuters Monday.
The potential merger between the California-based Orrick
Herrington & Sutcliffe and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in
New York would have created one of the largest law firms in the
country. It was first reported by Reuters on Oct. 25.
Orrick Chairman Mitch Zuklie and Pillsbury Chairman James
Rishwain said in a joint interview that a conflict of interest
between clients in Orrick's public finance practice and
Pillsbury's tax, environmental and real estate practices killed
the merger.
"We are disappointed that we are not able to bring this over
the goal line," said Zuklie.
The chairmen declined to identify specific clients, but
Rishwain said Orrick represents government agencies that are
sometimes on opposite sides of disputes with companies
represented by Pillsbury.
According to Orrick's website, the firm has historically
advised governments and underwriters on big publicly funded
projects including the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and
Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Orrick's clients have also included Apple Inc,
Microsoft Corp and PG&E Corp, while Pillsbury
has represented Chevron Corp, BNY Mellon and
Xerox, among others, according to sources with direct
knowledge of the firms' clients.
Orrick, with about 1,000 lawyers, and Pillsbury, with more
than 600 lawyers, were engaged in merger talks since July, the
chairmen said. When Reuters reported the news in October, both
sides expected a deal to come together within weeks, according
to a source with knowledge of the discussions.
The new firm would have had a large presence in San
Francisco and Silicon Valley. The deal aimed to elevate the
firms' practice areas of energy and infrastructure, financial
services and technology.
The new firm was to be named Orrick Pillsbury, according to
the chairmen.
The merger talks between the two firms had been closely
watched in the U.S. legal industry because of both firms' size
and histories in Northern California. Both were founded in San
Francisco in the 1860s.
Rishwain said that the two firms had tried to resolve the
client conflicts over the past two months but declined to
elaborate on the firms' approach. Both Orrick and Pillsbury had
anticipated the problem from an early point in merger
discussions, according to the chairmen.
"Ultimately we could not come up with a workable solution,"
said Rishwain.
Legal experts say that it is not uncommon for a proposed law
firm merger to be derailed by client conflicts.
Typically, the conflicts are addressed by getting clients to
consent to the merger in signed waivers or by laying off lawyers
whose clients are conflicted, said legal consultant Kent
Zimmermann.
In early 2011, clients' adverse interests played a role in
the collapse of talks between the former Washington law firm
Howrey and Chicago-based Winston & Strawn, according to a person
with direct knowledge of the deal.
Howrey represented dairy farmers in a price-fixing case
against Dean Foods and other milk processors, while Winston
acted for an industry trade group on the defense side. Howrey
subsequently filed for Chapter 11.
Rishwain and Zuklie said they were not planning on
recruiting partners from each other following the merger talks,
and expressed their respect for each others' firms. The firms
have entered into a non-solicitation agreement under which they
have agreed not to recruit from each other for one year, an
Orrick spokeswoman said.
Under different leadership, Orrick has in the past poached
lawyers from law firms with which it has had unsuccessful merger
discussions.
In 1998, the firm recruited 40 lawyers from the 60-lawyer
New York-based Donovan Leisure Newton & Irvine after engaging in
protracted merger talks, according to news reports that appeared
in legal trade publications and the New York Times. Donovan
Leisure dissolved later that year in what commentators said was
a result of the exodus to Orrick, it was reported.
In 2005, the firm recruited 11 partners of the now-defunct
Coudert Brothers following discussions with the then-ailing New
York-based law firm about a potential merger or combination,
according to reports in the New York Observer and legal trade
publications. Coudert voted to dissolve the same year, the
reports said, and lost a number of additional partners to
competitors.
The merger of Orrick and Pillsbury would have created the
ninth-largest law firm in the United States by revenue,
according to financial figures reported to the American Lawyer
for 2012.
