JERUSALEM Nov 5 Israeli medical device
developer OrSense said on Tuesday it received U.S. Federal Drug
Administration approval for a non-invasive haemoglobin and
oxygen monitor.
Currently, haemoglobin measurements require collection of
blood samples, rendering existing testing methods invasive,
painful, time consuming and labour intensive.
OrSense said its systems offer a non-invasive solution for
accurate haemoglobin measurements and hold the potential for
improving anaemia detection and monitoring by eliminating pain,
reducing infection risk and enabling swift haemoglobin level
analysis.
It also allows the possibility of continuous haemoglobin
measurement, which can be critical when monitoring bleeding in
acute conditions, such as during surgery or childbirth, OrSense
said.
OrSense has been selling the device in Europe since 2010,
when it received European regulatory approval. Since then, sales
have increased in hundreds of percent a year, it said. In June,
the company reached the milestone of 10 million tests since
sales begun.
Last month, the device received approval from the China Food
and Drug Administration.
OrSense's devices use technology in which an optical
measurement platform and sensor is fitted on a patient's finger.
A gentle pressure is applied by the sensor, temporarily blocking
the blood flow in the finger.
"Although over 400 million haemoglobin lab tests are
performed annually in the U.S. alone, this important blood test
remains costly, time consuming, invasive and intermittent," said
Lior Maayan, OrSense's chief executive.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)