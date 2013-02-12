MILAN Feb 12 Ratings agency Fitch has put
Finmeccanica's "BBB-" long-term rating under review
for a possible downgrade following the arrest of the Italian
defence group's chairman and chief executive Giuseppe Orsi in a
corruption probe in India.
Fitch said the arrest raises risks of "material disruption"
in the state-controlled company's strategy and daily operations
as well as of delaying a restructuring and asset disposal plan
vital for the debt-laden group to keep its present rating.
Standard & Poor's already cut Finmeccanica to junk in
January after the group missed its target for 1 billion euros
($1.3 billion) of asset sales by the end of 2012.
Analysts said another downgrade to junk could impact the
group's ability to receive pre-payments from customers and harm
its competitiveness outside Italy.
Fitch also said reputational damages and their impact on
future business were another concern.
Italian police arrested Orsi on Tuesday on a warrant
alleging that he paid bribes to win a 560 million euro Indian
contract, adding to a wave of corporate scandals shaking Italy
before a general election.
It was not yet clear whether Finmeccanica had already called
a board meeting to decide on the course of action, a source
familiar with the matter said, noting that Chief Operating
Officer Alessandro Pansa had enough powers to manage the group.
Fitch said it expected delayed asset sales will be carried
out in the early part of 2013. Finmeccanica is expected to
complete the sale of its stake in Avio in the second quarter and
is in talks to sell its power engineering unit AnsaldoEnergia,
which has attracted interest from foreign buyers such as Siemens
and Doosan.
Shares in Finmeccanica fell more than 7 percent on Tuesday,
while credit default swaps - the cost of insuring
Finmeccanica's debt against default - rose sharply and its bond
spreads widened.
($1 = 0.7427 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Peter Graff)