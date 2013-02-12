NEW DELHI Italy has not shared details of a corruption probe into the sale of helicopters to the Indian government, the Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after the arrest of Finmeccanica's head Giuseppe Orsi in Italy.

"We had asked the government of Italy through our mission in Rome for details of the investigation but were told that it is a judicial process and the government of Italy is unable to share any information," foreign ministry spokesman Syed Akbaruddin said. "That remains the position even today."

India's defence ministry said it could not immediately comment.

The 560 million euros deal was to sell 12 high-security AgustaWestland choppers for use by India's political leaders. The first helicopters were due to be delivered by December 2012. (Reporting By Satarupa Bhattacharjya, editing by Ross Colvin)